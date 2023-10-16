Baird Center to host grand opening gala on May 16

The Wisconsin Center District will hold a grand opening gala for the $456 million Baird Center expansion on May 16 in the new Baird Ballroom on the expanded convention center’s rooftop.

The gala will feature live entertainment and fine dining, according to a press release. It will also provide guests with one of the first opportunities to see the curated art collection, which includes a work by local artists, displayed throughout the Baird Center.

A majority of the revenue from ticket sales for the event will be donated to United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

“The United Way and UPAF are two charitable organizations with deep roots and a long history of working for the betterment of Milwaukee and its people,” said Marty Brooks, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District. “We couldn’t be more proud to work with them as the gala’s charitable partners and know that the expanded Baird Center will start making a positive impact on our community from day one.”

According to the Wisconsin Center District, the expanded Baird Center is projected to bring in 100,000 new out-of-state visitors to Milwaukee annually and support 2,300 full-time equivalent jobs throughout the state of Wisconsin. When construction is completed next spring, the convention center will have a total of 1.3 million square feet, including 300,000 square feet of exhibition space, 24 new meeting rooms, 400 indoor parking spaces, and a rooftop ballroom with outdoor terraces.

“The Wisconsin Center District and all of its partners have created a beautiful state-of-the-art space that will entice tens of thousands of people every year to stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, and visit our attractions,” said Amy Linder, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “United Way is so proud and so grateful to be part of celebrating this new catalyst for our community. The Baird Center and its grand opening celebrations showcase United Way’s core belief that we accomplish more together.”

The production team for the gala includes notable event planner David Caruso as the experience director, Mike Underwood as logistics manager, Samantha Mitchell of Samantha Starr Events as event manager, Oscar Sanchez of Ambrosia Events as event manager, and Connie Bolle of Levy Restaurants as food and beverage liaison, a press release states.

Details and availability for table sales will open mid-November.

“The opening of the Baird Center represents a significant milestone in the growth of Milwaukee, further positioning our city as a premier destination for all and contributing greatly to the economic vitality of our region,” said Patrick Rath, UPAF president and CEO. “I am confident that our performing arts sector will benefit in exceptional ways from the people and energy the Baird Center will bring to our downtown area going forward. We at the United Performing Arts Fund are grateful to Baird and the Wisconsin Center District for their great dedication to the performing arts in Milwaukee and are honored to be a part of the Baird Center Grand Opening festivities.”