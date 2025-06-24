Finalists announced for Nonprofit Excellence Awards program

BizTimes Media has selected the finalists for its 12th annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program, recognizing the top nonprofit organizations, leaders and philanthropists working to improve the quality of life in southeastern Wisconsin.

The finalists will be honored, and award winners will be named at the Nonprofit Excellence Awards event on Thursday, July 24, starting at 2:30 p.m., at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Click here to register to attend the event.

The finalists for the 2025 Nonprofit Excellence Awards are:

Corporate Citizenship Awards:

Corporate Citizen of the Year – Legacy Leader:

Baird

Milwaukee Tool

Northwestern Mutual

Corporate Citizen of the Year – Community Catalyst:

Landmark Credit Union

Lannon Stone

Rebel Converting

Volunteer of the Year:

Robert Arzbaecher, Carmen Schools of Science & Technology

Amber Cochran, StaffWyze

Phyllis King, Waukesha County Technical College

Julie Tolan, Lauber Business Partners

In-Kind Supporter:

Bader Rutter

Garland Alliance, Inc.

iLevel Media

Mueller Communications

Next Generation Leadership:

Max Mann, Baird

Adam Puzach, Pack Logix

Paige Radke, UMB Bank

Nonprofit Awards:

Innovation in Education

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Marshall High School, Bay View High School

LAUNCH

Lutheran Urban Mission Initiative, Inc. (LUMIN Schools)

Messmer High School

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year

Community Development Alliance, LISC Milwaukee, Northwestern Mutual Foundation, Zilber Family Foundation, American Family Institute, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, City of Milwaukee

FUSE – MKE Tech Hub, Higher Education Regional Alliance, MSOE, Marquette University, UW-Milwaukee, Associated Bank, Northwestern Mutual, Molson Coors, Rockwell Automation, WEC Energy Group, Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute

Rogers Behavioral Health and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin

Nonprofit Executive of the Year

Kurt Owens, Bridge Builders

Patrick Landry, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee

Tiffany Tardy, PEARLS For Teen Girls

Brandon Hill, Vivent Health

Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year

i.c.stars Milwaukee

Meta House

Rooted & Rising Washington Park

Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Bay View Community Center

City on a Hill

Eras Senior Network

Social Enterprise

Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation

Kinship Community Food Center

St. Vincent de Paul of Waukesha County

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards program is sponsored by Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank. Supporting sponsor is Versiti.