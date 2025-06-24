Finalists announced for Nonprofit Excellence Awards program

BizTimes Media has selected the finalists for its 12th annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program, recognizing the top nonprofit organizations, leaders and philanthropists working to improve the quality of life in southeastern Wisconsin.
The finalists will be honored, and award winners will be named at the Nonprofit Excellence Awards event on Thursday, July 24, starting at 2:30 p.m., at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.
The finalists for the 2025 Nonprofit Excellence Awards are:
Corporate Citizenship Awards:
Corporate Citizen of the Year – Legacy Leader:
- Baird
- Milwaukee Tool
- Northwestern Mutual
Corporate Citizen of the Year – Community Catalyst:
- Landmark Credit Union
- Lannon Stone
- Rebel Converting
Volunteer of the Year:
- Robert Arzbaecher, Carmen Schools of Science & Technology
- Amber Cochran, StaffWyze
- Phyllis King, Waukesha County Technical College
- Julie Tolan, Lauber Business Partners
In-Kind Supporter:
- Bader Rutter
- Garland Alliance, Inc.
- iLevel Media
- Mueller Communications
Next Generation Leadership:
- Max Mann, Baird
- Adam Puzach, Pack Logix
- Paige Radke, UMB Bank
Nonprofit Awards:
Innovation in Education
- Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Marshall High School, Bay View High School
- LAUNCH
- Lutheran Urban Mission Initiative, Inc. (LUMIN Schools)
- Messmer High School
Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year
- Community Development Alliance, LISC Milwaukee, Northwestern Mutual Foundation, Zilber Family Foundation, American Family Institute, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, City of Milwaukee
- FUSE – MKE Tech Hub, Higher Education Regional Alliance, MSOE, Marquette University, UW-Milwaukee, Associated Bank, Northwestern Mutual, Molson Coors, Rockwell Automation, WEC Energy Group, Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute
- Rogers Behavioral Health and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin
Nonprofit Executive of the Year
- Kurt Owens, Bridge Builders
- Patrick Landry, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee
- Tiffany Tardy, PEARLS For Teen Girls
- Brandon Hill, Vivent Health
Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year
- i.c.stars Milwaukee
- Meta House
- Rooted & Rising Washington Park
Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year
- Bay View Community Center
- City on a Hill
- Eras Senior Network
Social Enterprise
- Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation
- Kinship Community Food Center
- St. Vincent de Paul of Waukesha County
The Nonprofit Excellence Awards program is sponsored by Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank. Supporting sponsor is Versiti.