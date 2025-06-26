Milwaukee Rep appoints new board president and trustees

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater
has appointed Adam Peck
, founder and chief investment officer of Riverwater Partners
, as its new board president.
Peck has served on the Rep’s board of trustees since 2016 and will succeed Judy Hansen
as board president.
The Rep also announced on Thursday that three new members are joining its board: Devin Hayes
, senior counsel at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
; Jim Meier
, retired vice president of commercial finance at MillerCoors
; and Cheryl Walker
, a former educator.
At Michael Best, Hayes focuses on risk avoidance, employer defense and workplace safety. He works with clients in health care, manufacturing, higher education and other industries.
Meier held finance roles at Philip Morris, Miller Brewing Company and MillerCoors. He retired from MillerCoors in 2018.
Cheryl Walker worked with special education students at Grafton High School for 33 years. She also spent six years as a disability specialist at Milwaukee Area Technical College
.
“Their diverse backgrounds and dedication to community and excellence will undoubtedly enrich our organization as we prepare for an exciting new chapter in our history with the opening of the Associated Bank Theater Center,” Peck said of Hayes, Meier and Walker. “Together, we look forward to empowering the future of Milwaukee Rep with stability, creativity and the flexibility needed to remain a vibrant force in the cultural landscape of our beloved community.”
The Rep will host a grand opening celebration on Oct. 11 for its Associated Bank Theater Center, located at 108 E. Wells St. in downtown Milwaukee. Construction at the site is nearing completion
.
Chad Bauman
, the Rep’s executive director, said he is excited to work with Peck as he takes on his new leadership role.
“His vision and dedication will be instrumental as we open our new theater complex and elevate the art of Milwaukee Rep for future generations,” Bauman said. “I also want to express my deepest gratitude to Judy Hansen for her outstanding leadership and unwavering support in her third term as board president. Her passion for the arts and commitment to our organization have been invaluable, and we are so thankful for her service.”
