Construction firm Findorff becomes 100% employee owned

Madison-based construction firm Findorff
, which also has offices in Milwaukee and Wausau, announced today that it has become a 100% employee-owned company under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
The ESOP, a qualified retirement plan, gives employees 100% ownership of the company through stock allocations.
"Our success is a direct result of our people, and we want them to more deeply benefit financially from their own hard work," said Findorff president and CEO Jim Yehle
. "We’re proud to be employee owned and reward our talented team for the dedication they demonstrate every day. We look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding results for our clients in this exciting new chapter.”
Under the ESOP, the company’s existing s operational structure and leadership team will remain in place.
Founded in 1890, Findorff completes more than $1 billion in construction annually on projects in the corporate, education, health care, multifamily, and science and technology industries.
“Findorff is a place where talented professionals can commit themselves and then share in the success they’re helping to create,” said director of people strategy Michelle Kraemer
. “We hope our employees and prospective employees alike see our transition to employee ownership and understand the high regard in which we hold our dedicated people.”