Construction begins on Pewaukee senior living facility

Construction is underway on a new senior living facility in the village of Pewaukee.
Development firms Matter Development and ICAP Development announced Friday that their 138-unit facility, called The Westerly, will be complete in early 2025. The development is in partnership with Wauwatosa-based Koru Health.
The facility is being built at the intersection of Highway 164 and Capitol Drive – across from the Meadow Creek Market shopping center. The four-story building will include independent living, assisted living, memory care and a specialty care suite called Aperi, according to a press release.
“As we build these communities, we listen and learn just how much seniors want to be active in the larger community and how the amenities in the building need to be designed to invite family and friends to visit them," said Matter Development chief executive officer Aaron Matter. "They want their kids and grandkids to visit, and they want to live in a place where that’s easy for everyone.”
Wauwatosa-based Matter Development has constructed other senior living communities in Oconomowoc and Mequon, with another proposed in Sheboygan. All of these facilities are in partnership with Koru Health.
The development in Pewaukee will include an aquatic center and golf simulator.
Moore Construction is the general contractor for the project. The architect is Galbraith Carnahan Architects with interiors are designed by O&O Studio.
The Westerly project site. Image from Matter Development