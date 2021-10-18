Construction begins for 161-unit Pewaukee senior housing project

Construction is underway of The Waters of Pewaukee, a senior housing project that will create 161 residential units.

The development will be built on 24 acres at W239 N2492 Pewaukee Road. It will include 115 apartments in a three-story building, 16 memory-care units in an attached single-story building and 30 independent-living cottages throughout the campus.

According to a news release, The Waters of Pewaukee should begin taking in its first residents in early 2023. The cottages may be available earlier.

“More and more these days, people want to be part of a community that provides a sense of belonging,” John Hunsicker, The Waters senior vice president of capital markets and development, said. “Once they find one that is a good fit, they don’t want to leave and this concept allows residents to age in place.”

This will be the 13th community, and second in Wisconsin, owned and operated by Minneapolis-based The Waters Senior Living LLC. The Waters has a community in Oak Creek. It also has nine in Minnesota and two in Pennsylvania.

The general contractor is Columbus, Ohio-based Continental Building Co.