Common Council approves RNC framework agreement, without $6 million request

With no discussion, the Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a framework agreement for hosting the Republican National Convention, if the city is chosen for the event.

The approved agreement did not include an amendment brought forward during last week’s Steering & Rules Committee meeting that would have required the Republican National Committee to raise an additional $6 million. That $6 million would have gone directly to the city of Milwaukee to address needs such as housing and workforce development. There was a revision included that called on the host committee to work in good faith to secure funding for local projects.

The revision specifies that the Host Committee will provide the city with funding that is consistent with the dollar amount normally provided to a host city after previous in-person Republican National Conventions, adjusted for inflation, to be used by the city for programs relating to housing, higher education and workforce development.

“The potential economic benefits to the city – especially for businesses and workers negatively impacted by the pandemic – are very positive, significant, and uplifting. Importantly, we will be working continuously to ensure these economic benefits reach individuals and businesses across the entire city,” according to a statement issued on behalf of the entire Common Council Wednesday.

Approving the framework agreement moves the city one step closer to being selected to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. Nashville is the only other finalist.

“My support for this agreement is primarily driven by the benefits hardworking Milwaukee residents will earn when the Republican National Convention comes to our city,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement. “I also favor this effort because it positions Milwaukee to attract additional big conventions in the coming years.

The city’s Steering & Rules Committee tabled any action on the framework agreement last Wednesday after Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa brought forward the amendment requesting another $6 million. Other Common Council members also voiced concerns about hosting the RNC, ranging from crime to making sure the city would benefit from the event economically.

The Republican National Committee is expected to make a final decision between Milwaukee and Nashville by the end of this month. The 2024 RNC would bring between 45,000 and 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee.