Commercial real estate transaction announcements – 9/10/24

Mid-America Real Estate

Starbucks leased 1,579 SF at Brady Place, 1438 E Brady Street, Milwaukee, WI from Brady MKE, LLC. Andrew Prater represented the Landlord and Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction. Burlington Stores, Inc. leased 22,000 SF at Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan, WI from Meijer Stores Limited Partnership. Mike Fitzgerald and Dan E. Rosenfeld represented the Landlord with the transaction. Bionica Dental Wellness leased 5,929 SF at 2574 Sun Valley Drive, Delafield, WI from Gary R. Storts. Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction. Mallard's leased 9,313 SF at Bayshore Town Center, 5689 N Bayshore Drive, Suite P100, Glendale, WI from Cypress Equities. Mike Fitzgerald, Andrew Prater and Ryan O'Hara represented the Landlord with the transaction. Skin Factor leased 1,225 SF at State Street Station, 7480 W State Street, Wauwatosa, WI from HIS - State Street, LLC. Andrew Prater represented the Landlord and Sarah Eldred represented the Tenant with the transaction. Panera leased 2,500 SF at Southtown Plaza Shopping Center, 3020 S. Hwy 100, West Allis, WI from Southtown Outlot Associates, LLC. Joe Kleiman represented the Tenant with the transaction. Panera leased1,699 SF at Edge On North, 2310 N Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI from RJ 1800, LLC. Joe Kleiman represented the Tenant with the transaction. Valvoline leased 0.58 Acres at 260 S. 17th Avenue, Wausau, WI from 210 Developers, LLC. Joe Kleiman represented the Tenant with the transaction.