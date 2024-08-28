Subscribe
Real Estate

Commercial real estate transaction announcements – 8/28/24

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
10202 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee. Image from Google.
Founders 3
Leases Founders 3 Beepods LLC leased 2,345 SF at 5840 N 60th Street in Milwaukee. Briand Flood and Brett Deter represented the Landlord, Luna Capital Management, LLC. DigiCopy renewed 2,813 SF at 222 E Erie Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Lake Country Plastic and Hand Surgery renewed

