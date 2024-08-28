Commercial real estate transaction announcements – 8/28/24

Founders 3

Beepods LLC leased 2,345 SF at 5840 N 60th Street in Milwaukee. Briand Flood and Brett Deter represented the Landlord, Luna Capital Management, LLC. DigiCopy renewed 2,813 SF at 222 E Erie Street in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, R2 Companies. Lake Country Plastic and Hand Surgery renewed 2,937 SF at Squires III (N19W24075 Riverwood Drive) in Pewaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, SARA Investment Real Estate. Performance Services, Inc. leased 7,735 SF at 175 N Patrick Boulevard in Brookfield. Ned Purtell and Jeanine Sweeney represented the Tenant. Conor Farrell and Jon Thoresen represented Scherf Properties Trust II in leasing 2,889 SF to Mama Ducky’s Desserts at Sunset Fields (149-151 E. Sunset Dr.) in Waukesha. Tom Bruss and Sam Herbeck represented Wingstop in leasing 1,550 SF at 6933 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee. Ross Koepsel represented SRA/Whitnall-TIC LLC in leasing 1,200 SF to Total by Verizon at Whitnall Square (4698 S. Whitnall Ave.) in St. Francis.VBA, LLC purchased the 2,640 SF property at 1334 North Van Buren Street in Milwaukee for $530,000. Brett Deter represented the Seller, DS 1334 LLC. Dtb2 LLC purchased 18.99 acres at the NWC of Hwy NN and Washington Avenue in Cedarburg for $288,000. Bob Flood and Brett Deter represented the Seller, Willkom Revocable Trust. Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Salem Najjar in purchasing the 2,500 SF Former Taco John’s at 2821 Milton Ave. in Janesville. Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented Silver Spring Limited Partnership in selling the 77,283 SF shopping center at 10202 W. Silver Spring Dr. in Milwaukee.