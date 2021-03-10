Commercial real estate listings and transactions added to BizTimes.com

Commercial real estate brokers, developers and property owners can now list their properties for sale or for lease, or announce completed transactions, via a new service on BizTimes.com.

With the Real Estate Listings & Transactions service, industrial, office, retail, land or specialty real estate can be listed for sale, for lease or completed transactions for commercial real estate can be announced.

There are two listing options, enhanced and basic. Enhanced listings are posted longer on the site, are shown on the BizTimes.com home page and can include up to four images of the property and a company logo. Click here for more details, or to submit a listing.

The main Real Estate Listings & Transactions page includes a map showing locations of listed properties.

Links to the most recent listings will be included in the Real Estate Weekly e-newsletter.