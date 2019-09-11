Colorado developer plans multi-building project near airport in Oak Creek

Lone Tree, Colorado-based Bradbury Properties is considering a multi-building development covering up to 150,000-square-foot at the southwest corner of College and Howell avenues in Oak Creek.

A consultant working on the potential project recently submitted a report with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources identifying wetlands at the nearly 6.5-acre site. The development site is located at the far northern edge of the city, and just south of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

According to the report, Bradbury Properties is considering a number of possibilities in developing the site.

“The proposed development options are varied but will likely consist of multiple buildings totaling over 100,000-150,000 square feet of gross area,” the report states.

Construction of the project could begin next summer and finish up in late 2021, assuming all necessary approvals are met, according to the report.

Representatives of Bradbury Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kari Papelbon, Oak Creek city planner, said no plans have been filed with the city for the site. The last proposed project there was for storage units. That proposal had been submitted several years back and has since expired, she added.

According to Milwaukee County records, the land is owned by SSV Oak Creek I LLC, a Bradbury Properties affiliate. It has an assessed value of just under $535,000.

On its website, Bradbury Properties says it has been in operation for more than 70 years. Its projects are diverse in type. They include the Highfield Business Park, a 100-acre parcel in Douglas County, Colorado, that features corporate facilities ranging from satellite communications to package distribution; Meridian, a 200-acre development site south of Denver that allows for 1,000 residential units in addition to commercial and hotel development; and Lincoln Station, a mixed-used development near a light-rail station in Lone Tree.