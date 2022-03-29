Collins Aerospace to close New Berlin facility

Collins Aerospace is planning to shut down its New Berlin facility, costing 98 employees their jobs, according to a WARN notice sent to the state by company leadership. Collins Aerospace is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based…

Collins Aerospace is planning to shut down its New Berlin facility, costing 98 employees their jobs, according to a WARN notice sent to the state by company leadership. Collins Aerospace is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies , an aerospace and defense conglomerate headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Collins Aerospace provides advanced technologically and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. “Collins Aerospace announced it is transferring work from its New Berlin, WI facility in an effort to streamline operations,” according to a statement provided by Joel Girdner, senior manager of external communications. “The decision to close the New Berlin facility will result in a reduction of 98 employees while the remaining 56 will transition to fully remote work or other Collins facilities. This action is set to be completed by the middle of 2022. Collins Aerospace is committed to working closely with employees impacted by the change to ensure a successful transition.” The closure of the New Berlin location at 5349 S. Emmer Drive is expected to be permanent, according to the WARN notice. Layoffs will begin on May 27 as the company begins to incrementally shut down operations. All operations are expected to be completely shut down by Sept. 30. Some employees will remain employed up to that date, or within two weeks of the final shutdown.