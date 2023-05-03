Coffee Break: Robert Parker

Robert ParkerExecutive director and chief executive officer
Bronzeville Center for the Arts
2312 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Milwaukee
bcamke.org
Industry: Arts and culture|Employees: 4
Parker was drawn to his new role at the Bronzeville Center for the Arts because the organization’s mission aligns with his own personal interests and values. “My foundation began at the art gallery on campus (at North Carolina A&T State University). It was the Mattye Reed African Heritage Gallery. I started there and then kind of moved into the history museum space. I got away from art, although art was still a part of the other collections I worked on.”
He has 25 years of leadership experience in the museum and arts space, most recently working at Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Cambridge, Maryland, and then at Chickasaw Heritage Center in Tupleo, Mississippi. “We want to have more engaging experiences for our visitors – basically leave an indelible mark.”
He wants the entire community to be involved with the process of designing the BCA. “Everyone can’t necessarily donate thousands of dollars, but there are individuals who can donate a couple of hundred dollars, $100 or $50. All that adds up. But how do we make that impactful for that donor too? How do we make certain that they see themselves as making a tremendous impact on this project?”
Parker believes the importance of art can’t be understated. “Art reflects history and art reflects cultural and political movements. To be able to have opportunities to interpret those stories is what we want to do. I think we’ll be able to do that well if we continue to be strategic in our planning.”
He’s most excited to experience the cultural activities Milwaukee has to offer, from Summerfest to local wineries. “I’m planning to go to the beach. I’ve never been to a city that has one. I love that.”
With breakfast, he takes his coffee with cream and sugar. If it’s with dinner or dessert, black.