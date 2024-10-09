Coffee Break: Peter Olesen

President
O&H Danish Bakery
5910 Washington Ave., Racine
ohdanishbakery.com
- Peter Olesen recently took the helm of O&H Danish Bakery. The maker of kringle pastries and other baked goods – sold locally and nationwide – was founded in 1949 by Peter’s great-grandfather, Christian Olesen, was passed down to his grandfather, Ray Olesen, and then was led by his father, Eric Olesen, since 1982.
- Eric and Peter began formally planning for O&H’s latest generational succession in fall 2023.
- The fourth-generation leader and University of Wisconsin alum officially joined his family’s company in 2012 as vice president, but O&H has been “a way of life” and source of pride for as long as he can remember. Olesen has memories of going to preschool in the morning and then spending afternoons at the bakery while his mother decorated cakes.
- Olesen credits his grandfather for his own work ethic and teaching the “importance of every role in the company, from sanitation to grounds, baking, packaging,” in creating a top-notch experience for the customer. “I hope that legacy lives on.”
- Working in management consulting as his first job out of college, Olesen learned the critical value of cash flow to “the life cycle of a business.” He carried that knowledge with him as he joined O&H and sought to understand the company “top-down, bottom-up.”
- As president, Olesen remains focused on prudent opportunities for growth. “I’m proud to guide the ship.”
- He takes his coffee black and is partial to Colectivo’s Blue Heeler blend.