Coffee Break: Anna Franklin

Founder and CEO
Stone House Collective
6631 N. Sidney Place, Glendale
stonehousecollective.com
Industry: Interior design|Employees: 13
Anna Franklin didn’t realize she had a knack for masterminding the look and feel of a room “until other people started seeing it,” she said.
The founder of local interior design firm Stone House Collective always had a creative side, initially studying fashion design in college, but it wasn’t until she and her husband moved into their first home that her talent was on full display.
Seeing Franklin’s potential, a realtor friend asked her to stage a soon-to-be-listed house. At that point, Franklin had built a career in fundraising and development and was working as director of major gifts at Mount Mary University. She’d come home at the end of the workday and spend her evenings staging.
“One stage led to another and another,” she said, and a few months later, Franklin quit her job to take her side gig full time, launching Stone House Collective in 2018.
Now in its fifth year, the business has 13 employees, an investment property in Whitefish Bay, and residential and commercial clients across Wisconsin as well as in North Carolina, Colorado and Tennessee.
Stone House rode the wave of demand for interior design services during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since shifted away from staging. Its next move will be opening a retail storefront early next year in Shorewood.
Franklin’s approach to designing a residential space is functional yet comfortable, “somewhere you want to cozy up and have a good cup of coffee with a friend,” she said.