City of Milwaukee to move into next phase of reopening

Milwaukee officials announced Friday that the city will move into phase 4 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, July 1, as restrictions continue to be slowly reduced from stay at home mandates earlier this year that were put in place in an attempt to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“While in phase 4, most businesses and activities can continue but on a larger scale while abiding by physical distancing, protective measure requirements, and safe business practices,” the Milwaukee Health Department said.

In phase 4, bars and restaurants in the city will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. In addition, bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate without a capacity limit with a COVID-19 safety plan approved by the city Health Department.

Hotels and motels in the city will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Pools, hot tubs and exercise rooms at hotels will be limited to either 50% of the total capacity of the location, one person for every 30 square feet or 250 people, whichever is the fewest.

Child care facilities in the city will be able to operate at 75% capacity.

Retail stores will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

Gyms and athletic centers will be allowed to operate at either 50% total occupancy of the location, one person for every 30 square feet or 250 people, whichever is the fewest.

The Health Department says staff and patrons at city businesses are required to maintain a 6-foot distance, promote and conduct clean hand hygiene, regularly clean high-touch surfaces and promote non-contact forms of greetings.

The Health Department says it strongly recommends the use of a mask or cloth face covering. Businesses are allowed to require masks as a policy to provide service.

The city will remain in phase 4 for at least 14 days, the Health Department said.