City of Milwaukee increases capacity limits for some restaurants and bars

The city of Milwaukee tightened capacity restrictions for some restaurants and bars today in response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

Under the updated public health order, which takes effect today, bars and restaurants with approved safety plans from the city must not exceed 50% of a location’s capacity. The order requires those restaurants to comply with the lesser of either their safety plan capacity limit or 50% of the pre-COVID occupancy limit.

The order does not change anything for businesses without approved safety plans, where capacity remains capped at 25%.

“All changes in the public health order in Milwaukee are the result of a careful review of the available data, application of public health science, and analysis of situations where COVID-19 can be transmitted,” acting health commissioner Marlaina Jackson said. “The Health Department is particularly aware of the alarmingly high rates of infection in Milwaukee along with seasonal activities that increase indoor contact and potential for COVID-19 infections.”

The health department said the order will automatically revert to an earlier version, called Phase 4.2, on Jan. 15, 2021.

The newest order also enacts new restrictions for school and club team sports. Under the order, practices, intra-squad or outside competitions will only be allowed with approved safety plans that include routine COVID-19 testing. Previously, intra-squad activities were permitted without an approved safety plan.