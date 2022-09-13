City announces partners for Homes MKE initiative

The Milwaukee Department of City Development (DCD) announced the names of development partners selected to participate in its Homes MKE initiative aimed at renovating and reoccupying a minimum of 150 vacant and foreclosed city-owned houses.

Selected through a competitive RFP process, the proposed partners are a mix of emerging developers, for-profit developers, and non-profit developers, a DCD press release states. They include Acts Community Development, Advanced Investors, FIT Investment Group, LLC/Westcare Wisconsin, Inc., Maures Development Group, One 5 Olive/Milwaukee Community Land Trust, Rico Love Foundation LLC/Mayfield Properties, Strong Blocks, CME Development, LLC, Even Life, Inc., Ezekiel Community Development, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, Servant Manor, T.A.S. Solutions, LLC, Walnut Way Conservation Corp./Silicon Pastures II, LLC, and Walters Renovations, LLC.

“Growing up in Milwaukee, I experienced the effects of housing insecurity like many residents and families currently are. This is personal for me, so we are working to deploy the Homes MKE initiative to revitalize vacant residential properties into renovated homes,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a press release. “Together with our partners in the development community, we are building stronger neighborhoods, promoting homeownership, and working to ensure every Milwaukeean has access to the quality, affordable housing they need.”

The Common Council is slated to consider the recommendations following a review by the Zoning, Neighborhoods, and Development (ZND) Committee. Once approved by the Common Council, DCD will execute development agreements with the selected teams and begin implementation of the program.

The effort is being funded by $15 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds.