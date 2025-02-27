Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants

Church’s Texas Chicken restaurant planned in Watertown

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
The building at 605 S. Church St. Photo from Google Maps
Learn more about:
Church’s Texas ChickenCushman & Wakefield | BoerkeDave Ferron

Atlanta, Georgia-based fried chicken chain Church’s Texas Chicken plans to open a new location at 605 S. Church St. in Watertown. This location would be Church’s only in the state after its Milwaukee location at 242 E. Capitol Dr. closed late last year.

Its Watertown location will take over a former Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, which occupied one of three units in a roughly 5,300-square-foot building, which currently houses a Pizza Hut and an unnamed tenant that signed a lease in December, according to Dave Ferron, commercial real estate broker at Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, representing the property.

The Church’s franchisee was not immediately available for comment on the opening of the restaurant.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.