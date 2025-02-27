Church’s Texas Chicken restaurant planned in Watertown

Atlanta, Georgia-based fried chicken chain Church’s Texas Chicken plans to open a new location at 605 S. Church St. in Watertown. This location would be Church’s only in the state after its Milwaukee location at 242 E. Capitol Dr. closed late last year.

Its Watertown location will take over a former Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, which occupied one of three units in a roughly 5,300-square-foot building, which currently houses a Pizza Hut and an unnamed tenant that signed a lease in December, according to Dave Ferron, commercial real estate broker at Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, representing the property.

The Church’s franchisee was not immediately available for comment on the opening of the restaurant.