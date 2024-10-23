Chuck E. Cheese in Brookfield unveils remodel

Chuck E. Cheese‘s longtime Brookfield location is celebrating the completion of a recent interior remodel.

The family entertainment and dining venue, located at 19125 W. Blue Mound Road, was renovated to include “more games, updated technology enhancements and other innovations,” according to a news release.

The Brookfield location first opened in 1998 and will be celebrating 26 years this December, a company spokesperson said.

New features include a “Trampoline Zone,” interactive dance floor, an arcade, sports and kid-focused games, a large-format video wall, and “screens with audio connected throughout the fun center to provide a more immersive entertainment experience for guests and birthday parties.” The estimated cost of the project is $250,000, according to the spokesperson.

Chuck E. Cheese Brookfield will host a “grand reopening” celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5-7 p.m. The event includes a purple carpet, raffle prizes, free cake, an appearance from Chuck E., and 30 free minutes of all-you-can-play games for each child.

Brookfield is one of four Chuck E. Cheese locations in southeastern Wisconsin — along with Milwaukee, Racine and West Allis — and one of eight across the state.

The brand’s Irving, Texas-based parent company, CEC Entertainment LLC, and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories, according to its website.