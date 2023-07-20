Children’s Wisconsin, Delta Dental raise $1.7 million to expand dental care for kids with special needs

By
-
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

Children’s Wisconsin and Delta Dental have raised $1.7 million to expand dental care for pediatric patients with special needs. In a press release issued this week, Children’s Wisconsin announced that it had raised $700,000 as part of its Healthy Smiles Healthy Kids Challenge and would be using the funds to meet a challenge grant created

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

