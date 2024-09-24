Children’s Wisconsin announces $300 million fundraising campaign

Children’s Wisconsin
announced on Tuesday a $300 million community fundraising campaign to support its child care services and research.
The campaign, called Brighter Than Ever, is the largest campaign in Children’s Wisconsin history and looks to raise $300 million by Dec. 31, 2025. Children's Wisconsin has already raised $266 million toward that goal, and the funds will support the organization's efforts to improve the physical, dental, social and mental health of children across the state.
“Children’s Wisconsin is committed to doing what’s best for the health and well-being of kids and families so they can reach their full potential,” said Gil Peri
, president and CEO of Children’s Wisconsin. “So much of the innovative and essential work being done inside our walls and out in the community wouldn’t be possible without philanthropic support. Brighter Than Ever will enable our talented team to do even more.”
Funds generated through the Brighter Than Ever campaign will be directed to four priority areas, including:
- “Immediate impact” through childhood cancer research and the addition of staff during viral seasons or emergencies.
- Clinical work and research “to prevent, treat and eliminate childhood diseases.”
- The organization’s ability to connect families with community resources, as well as to provide child life specialists who support children after diagnoses.
- Solutions for mental and behavioral health.
“Brighter Than Ever helps fuel our programs, from research and critical care for the sickest kids and babies, to community initiatives designed to keep kids healthy, to mental health resources that are accessible when and where kids and teens need them most,” Children’s Wisconsin Foundation board of directors chair Dave Werner
said. “Our expert providers offer this care because it’s the right thing to do for kids.”