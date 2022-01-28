Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance names interim CEO

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Larry Hausner
Larry Hausner
The Milwaukee-based Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance announced today that Larry Hausner has been appointed interim chief executive officer of the organization. Hausner was CEO of the American Diabetes Association from 2007-15 and chief…

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

