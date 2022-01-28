Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance names interim CEO

The Milwaukee-based Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance
announced today that Larry Hausner
has been appointed interim chief executive officer of the organization.
Hausner was CEO of the American Diabetes Association from 2007-15 and chief operating officer of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society from 2002-07. Since 2014 he has been president of ConStrat.
The appointment resulted from the CARRA board of directors' decision to transition the Alliance's global program administration and operations to a new management structure by this spring. The board also retained Washington, DC-area consulting firm Grayscale LLC to facilitate the transition process to a new administrative configuration.
"CARRA is evolving to enhance how we address tackling childhood rheumatic diseases," said CARRA president Emily von Scheven. "We're particularly pleased that Larry Hausner will be able to apply his vast health association experience to lead the transformation of CARRA operations successfully through 2022. We also want to thank all of the staff who helped CARRA become the productive organization that it is today."
Formed in 2002, CARRA's mission is to conduct collaborative research to prevent, treat, and cure pediatric rheumatic diseases. CARRA is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit.
"We intend to secure the future for CARRA by listening to all stakeholders and applying what we've learned to strengthen the organization's ability to fulfill its mission," said Hausner.