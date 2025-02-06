Chicago restaurants Buona, The Original Rainbow Cone planned in Oak Creek

Chicago-basedandare planning a new dual-concept location in Oak Creek, their first in Milwaukee County. Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are planning a building in Oak Creek where the restaurants will be located, side-by-side, as part of a continued national franchising initiative. Franchiseesandhave “signed a contract” to develop the location in Oak Creek, which is expected to open in early 2026, Marchionna said. An address has not yet been released. Known for its Italian beef sandwiches, Buona's menu features Chicago-style cuisine including Chicago’s original Italian beef, meatball, and sausage sandwiches, burgers, fresh pasta dishes, Chicago-style dogs, salads, chicken sandwiches, and more, according to a press release. The Original Rainbow Cone’s menu will feature its popular staple, a five-layer ice cream cone with slices of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (New York vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet ice cream as well as sundaes, ice cream cakes and more, according to a press releases. In addition to the Oak Creek location, Marchionna and Kulhanek are looking for more sites in the metro-Milwaukee area. “Karl and I are looking forward to bringing Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone to the Milwaukee market, and sharing these exceptional Chicago favorites to the city’s many visitors,” Marchionna said in a statement. Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have two other Wisconsin locations in Pleasant Prairie and Lake Geneva, according to its website.