Chicago-based tech consultant to open Milwaukee office

eGuide Tech Allies, a Chicago-based IT consulting firm, is expanding into the Milwaukee market with plans to operate out of the Novel Coworking space at 790 N. Milwaukee St., the company announced Monday.

eGuide Tech Allies is a consulting firm that helps clients build efficiencies using modern technology. The company provides tech training and implementation for non-profits, entrepreneurs and small businesses with fewer than 25 employees, said Gregory Perrine, eGuide Tech Allies owner and founder.

“We position ourselves as a technology partner,” Perrine said. “A relied upon technology resource for our clients.”

Perrine said he chose Milwaukee for a second office because of its proximity to Chicago and because Milwaukee is an “emerging urban area.” The company’s goal is to help 20 small businesses in Milwaukee in 2020, Perrine said.

Associate director Jorie Wilkos will lead the Milwaukee expansion, Perrine added.

“Jorie is the perfect mix of hospitality and tech-savviness to really impact a business the way we were able to in Chicago. It takes empathy, patience, and expertise to change an organization’s relationship with technology,” Perrine said.

The company also offers small businesses a $5,000 eGuide Grant, which is awarded on annual basis to emerging and deserving small businesses or non-profits facing a technology challenge or hurdle, according to a press release.

eGuide has four employees with a goal of adding four more in Milwaukee. The company also has plans to expand into a third market and has identified Madison and Detroit, Michigan as future office locations.