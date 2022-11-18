Chicago-based real estate development firm breaks ground on several industrial buildings in I-94 North-South corridor

By
-
Bristol Highlands spec industrial building rendering.
Chicago-based commercial real estate development firm HSA Commercial Real Estate today announced that it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being built on a

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

