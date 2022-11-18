Chicago-based real estate development firm breaks ground on several industrial buildings in I-94 North-South corridor

Chicago-based commercial real estate development firm HSA Commercial Real Estate today announced that it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being built on a speculative basis without tenants lined up in advance. The projects include:
A 918,844-square-foot distribution center located directly off I-94 at the Burlington Road interchange in Kenosha.
A 550,647-square-foot warehouse, the first of three buildings in the firm’s new Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West project at the southeast corner of 136th Avenue and Wilmot Road in Kenosha. The new 82-acre warehouse park will total 1.3 million square feet upon full buildout and is located near HSA Commercial’s existing Bristol Highlands Commerce Center East development. Together, the two phases will total six buildings and 2.4 million square feet.
A 226,148-square-foot warehouse at Park 94, a 184-acre Class A industrial park at the corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 20 in Mt. Pleasant.
A 218,500-square-foot warehouse in Waukegan, Illinois, expected to be complete in July.
“The I-94 corridor continued to see positive absorption in the third quarter, demonstrating the robust demand for modern warehouse space along this critical logistics artery, which has benefited from significant infrastructure investments in recent years,” said Robert Smietana, vice chairman and CEO of HSA Commercial Real Estate. “With these developments slated to deliver in Q2 and Q3 of 2023, we’re fueling the pipeline of new, state-of-the-art facilities that are supporting continued business expansion in both states.” “These projects represent continuations of successful HSA developments along the I-94 corridor, which has become an essential link in many supply chains,” said Smietana. “We are proud to be one of the most active industrial developers in the area as we help businesses across industries grow their operations throughout Illinois, Wisconsin and beyond.”
