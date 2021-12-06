Chenequa home sold for nearly $4.9 million

The Northcote Estate, a home on North Lake in Chenequa, has been sold for $4.89 million, according to state records.

The 5,710-square-foot home is located on 14.8 acres with 140 feet of lake frontage, according to online listings.

Brett and Kathleen Swanson are the buyers. They purchased the home last week from the James and Dona Schlesing living trust.

The house was built in 1920. It has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four fireplaces. The property also has a 1,000-square-foot guest home, a roughly 500-square-foot carriage house, a vineyard, pond, orchard, English gardens, tennis and pickleball courts, swimming pool and pétanque court.

The 3-acre vineyard contains Marquette and Seval Blanc grape vines that have been growing there more than 25 years, according to listing materials.

Maureen Stapleton of Stapleton Realty represented the seller, according to online listings. Amy Borchardt of Shorewest Realtors Lake Country represented the buyer.