Chenequa home sold for $7 million

A home on Beaver Lake in the village of Chenequa recently sold for $7 million, according to state records.

Built in 2016 and designed by Milwaukee-based architecture firm Vetter Denk Architects, the home has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, with an adjoining bunkhouse that has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to Zillow, which lists the size of the home at 10,240 square feet.

The home was sold by Kevin Hobert and Amy Hobert of Encinitas, California to Tree House Cottage, LLC an affiliate of Brookfield-based multi-family real estate company PRE/3, which is owned by Calvin Akin, who is the registered agent for Tree House Cottage. Kevin Hobert is the former CEO of Rochester, New York-based Carestream Health and Eastman Kodak Health Group. Before that he was an executive for GE Healthcare.