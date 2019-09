A home in the village of Chenequa and located along Beaver Lake has been sold for $1.8 million, according to state records.

The 2,078-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and sits on a two-acre lot, which has 150 feet of lake frontage, according to Realtor.com and state records.

The home was sold by Watertown-based Beaver 31104 LLC, whose registered agent is Steven Boysa, according to state records. The home was purchased by Dennis P. Sheahan of Hartland.