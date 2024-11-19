Login
People in the News

Channel 12 president and GM to retire

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Jan Wade
Last updated

Jan Wade, who has been president and general manager of WISN-TV Channel 12 in Milwaukee since 2007, will retire at the end of the year.

Her successor will be named at a later date.

“Leveraging her deep industry experience, Jan has led WISN to a consistent level of excellence and quality in all facets of the organization while further solidifying its position as Milwaukee’s news leader,” said Michael J. Hayes, Hearst Television president. WISN-TV Channel 12 is Hearst Television’s ABC affiliate in Milwaukee. Hearst Television owns and/or operates 35 television and two radio stations serving 27 media markets across 39 states

Prior to joining Hearst Television in 2007 as president and general manager of WISN-TV, Wade served as president and general manager of WATE-TV, the ABC affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee. Before that, she served in various roles with TV stations in Nashville, Tampa, Providence and Minneapolis. She began her career as an assistant promotion manager at Louisville CBS affiliate WLKY-TV.

“I feel blessed to have spent the past four decades working in a profession that I am so passionate about,” Wade said. “I am also greatly honored to have worked beside many valued and talented colleagues all along the way. I will cherish them.”

Wade was Milwaukee’s first female television general manager.

WISN-TV Channel 12 is a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

BizTimes Milwaukee