Changing consumers

ShopPrivy

After working as a buyer at Kohl’s Corp. for 10 years, Erin Juzenas was ready for a career shift that would allow her more time to be a mom while continuing to pursue her passion for women’s apparel.

She considered various direct sales companies, like Cabi, but decided she could source and sell trendier clothing at more affordable price points under a more personalized, convenient business model.

“What if I just started an in-home business, and it was kind of like opening a boutique, but instead of having a brick-and-mortar store we just take the store to women? They host parties, we bring the inventory and set it up, and anything they buy they take home with them,” said Juzenas.

Three years later, ShopPrivy has grown to eight stylists – each with their own curated assortment of clothing and accessories – based largely in the Milwaukee area, in addition to Indiana and Texas.

When home parties were put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the traveling boutique moved all business online.

ShopPrivy broadened its customer reach using social media tools like Facebook Live to auction off limited inventory. The business also rebuilt its e-commerce site to seamlessly track inventory and process orders. Still, Juzenas learned that shoppers wanted the experience of working with a stylist face-to-face. Some said they wanted a place to pop in to browse and try on new arrivals.

In May, ShopPrivy opened a 1,300-square-foot storefront in the Wauwatosa Village area, giving customers another way to shop as well as a venue to host styling parties. Juzenas expects sales to increase by at least 50% because of the new foot traffic and visibility.

The space allows order fulfillment capabilities to expand beyond the confines of Juzenas’s dining room. For instance, Milwaukee-area customers now have the option of free, in-store pick-up within 24 hours of their order. As a modern-day retailer and small business, the key is to accommodate the customer however they prefer to shop, she said.

“The way people are shopping is changing. … Companies as small as mine and as big as Kohl’s really have to re-evaluate how they operate and make sure that they’re giving their shoppers the experience they want,” she said. “If what they’re doing isn’t working, then we have to evolve.”

StickerPrice

A new point-of-sale system coming out of Green Bay aims to change the game for small and mobile retailers, using nothing but a smart phone.

Expected to hit the market in October, StickerPrice is a mobile app that can be used to complete transactions, track sales data and manage inventory. Sellers – such as farmers, craft makers, boutiques, estate sale operators, and the like – mark their assortment with custom designed QR code stickers. At checkout, they scan the items into the app and process payments via credit card or electronic platforms like Venmo, Apple Pay and PayPal.

“Imagine a place like Door County, where there’s all these shops that are here today, gone tomorrow – they don’t have a whole lot of money to invest in a system that’s expensive and has a lot of components,” said co-founder Jeff Minzlaff. “What we’re trying to be is that one-stop solution, where you can do everything simply on your phone.”

Minzlaff and founding partner Garrett Moody have spent the past three years building what started as an idea for a rummage sale management system, while balancing full-time jobs at Green Bay-based Schreiber Foods Inc.

Minzlaff and his wife’s first rummage sale had been a headache. Long lines of customers with armfuls of home goods were no match for their pen-and-paper checkout method.

Determined to find a better way, Minzlaff, a graphic designer, brought the idea to Moody, a software developer. The two had been working together on a different project at the time, but this one had greater potential.

“After we started developing these ideas, we realized a lot of small businesses could use this same exact technology,” said Moody.

From there, they pitched a prototype to Titletown Tech, the $25 million venture capital fund led by the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft. Today, StickerPrice is one of 20 companies in Titletown Tech’s portfolio. The partnership includes startup money and access to an advisor, who encouraged them to save their capital and write their own code, even if it took longer to get to market.

But more time has allowed the startup to track shifts in consumer behavior and implement real-time adjustments, such as purely contactless payments. And based on the spike in entrepreneurship following the 2008 market crash, said Moody, StickerPrice is arriving right on time.

“What we’re thinking is people are going to start their own businesses. They got laid off and they have a special hobby or craft that they want to turn into a small business,” he said. “This is going to be the time to introduce something that will help those super small businesses do that.”

ReinventRV

One consumer trend that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic has only picked up steam as life gradually returns to normal: demand for RVs.

According to March data from the RV Industry Association, 148,507 wholesale RV units were shipped to dealerships across North America in the first quarter of 2021. That’s a record high for total shipments in a single quarter, shattering the previous record set in Q1 of 2018 by nearly 10%. What’s more, the group’s recent survey of leisure travelers in the U.S. found that 31% are planning to go RVing this summer – and not for reasons related to the pandemic.

As demand soars, dealerships struggle to source inventory, a process that had already been challenging enough prior to the pandemic, said Todd Wilkins. He’s the co-founder of Milwaukee-based ReinventRV, a new online platform, under parent brand ReinventAuctions Inc., where dealers can trade, sell and purchase vehicles without the hassle of going to auction or discussing payments over the phone. It connects dealerships across the U.S. through their dealer management systems for real-time transactions.

Since launching last November, ReinventRV has grown to 121 users and more than 18,000 RV units. By the end of September, the company expects to have 1,100 dealers and more than 100,000 RVs. Buyers and sellers pay a transaction fee but joining and listing inventory is free during the platform’s first year.

“We’re a solution right now that’s really covering a pain point for all dealers,” said Wilkins, who started his decades-long career as an auto dealer and now heads a marketing agency specializing in the RV, marine and powersports industries.

“Acquiring wholesale units and selling off aged units has always been a common thread for all the dealers I’ve worked with,” he said. “It’s what got us driving to create the platform and solution to improve the industry.”

Also at the helm of ReinventAuctions is Dean Stojka and former Harley-Davidson exec Paul Jones, now vice president for university relations and general counsel at Marquette. Wilkins and Jones met playing college football at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.