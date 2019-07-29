Chance the Rapper coming to Fiserv Forum

Chance The Rapper will perform at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 30 as part of the Chicago native’s The Big Day tour.

The tour announcement follows the release of his debut studio album by the same name on July 26.

“Oct. 30 will be ‘The Big Day’ here as we welcome Chance The Rapper to our ‘Town on the Hill,’” said Raj Saha, general manager of Fiserv Forum.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Fiserv Forum’s website.

Since opening to the public in August 2018, Fiserv Forum has announced more than 50 concerts, shows and special events for the venue, including 42 within what will be its first 12 months of operation.

By comparison, the Bradley Center hosted 21 concerts during its busiest fiscal year, which was from July 1, 2007 to June 30, 2008, said a spokesperson, adding the arena was home to four, sometimes five home teams, which limited its availability for hosting concerts and other special events.

The upcoming concert lineup at Fiserv Forum includes: