Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

CEO of Beloit-based Kerry North America promoted, successor named

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Oliver Kelly
Learn more about:
Kerry GroupKerry North AmericaEdmond ScanlonJohn CahalaneOliver Kelly

Ireland-based global food and ingredients company Kerry Group announced Wednesday that Oliver Kelly, the president and CEO of Beloit-based Kerry North America, has been promoted to group chief commercial officer and John Cahalane has been named to be his successor as president and CEO of Kerry North America. John Cahalane Kelly

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.