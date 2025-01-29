CEO of Beloit-based Kerry North America promoted, successor named

Ireland-based global food and ingredients company Kerry Group
announced Wednesday that Oliver Kelly
, the president and CEO of Beloit-based Kerry North America
, has been promoted to group chief commercial officer and John Cahalane
has been named to be his successor as president and CEO of Kerry North America.
[caption id="attachment_605870" align="alignleft" width="296"]
John Cahalane[/caption]
Kelly served as president and CEO of Kerry North America since 2022 and has been with Kerry Group for more than 16 years. He is based at Kerry Group’s U.S. innovation center in Beloit.
Cahalane has held several leadership roles for Kelly Group in finance, commercial, operations, and general management, including the role of president and CEO of Latin America and, since 2020, president and CEO of the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Markets (APMEA). Now as president and CEO of Kerry North America, he will be based in Beloit.
Kerry North America has almost 6,000 employees and 50 manufacturing sites.
“Since our inception, Kerry has been dedicated to understanding and anticipating emerging market trends, and creating food and beverage products that delight and nourish consumers,” said Edmond Scanlon
, CEO of Kerry Group. “Oliver and John along with their respective teams have a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, partnering with our customers to address consumers’ needs, and to support further growth for the company. I wish them all the best for this next phase of their careers. Our partnerships with the top global, regional, and local food and beverage companies around the world enable us to deliver sustainable nutrition to over a billion consumers today, and we continue to expand our global reach, bringing new solutions to market in key technology areas, such as in authentic taste, food protection and preservation, proactive health, and biotechnology.”