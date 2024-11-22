Century 21 Real Estate acquires Franklin firm Benefit Realty

New Jersey-based real estate firm Century 21 has acquired Franklin-based Benefit Realty located at 7044 South Ballpark Drive, Suite 303. Now an “affiliated” firm, Benefit Realty will be doing business as Century 21 Benefit Realty.

As part of the acquisition, Benefit Realty will now use Century 21’s technology and marketing, agent learning and coaching, and productivity platform.

The acquisition has expanded Century 21’s footprint in Wisconsin to over 75 offices throughout the state.

“Ultimately, our affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate was driven by our desire to enhance our service capabilities for our clients,” said Angela Kallay, owner of Benefit Realty. “Everything we do is with the people we serve in mind, and we truly believe that this affiliation will allow us to provide unrivaled support and guidance to the people in our community who rely on us.”

Benefit Realty, founded in 2004, services clients in the southeastern Wisconsin region. The firm helps clients find residential properties, luxury properties, lot and land, rental and investment properties, and mixed-use properties and farms, including those specifically intended for equestrian use, according to a press release.

“The Century 21 brand already has a strong presence in the Milwaukee area, and we only trust the best of the best to fortify that network, which is why we looked to Angela,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. “We fully trust Angela to be one of the leading faces in Milwaukee real estate and we’re excited to provide the tools to help her grow at her desired pace.”