Centrisys founder re-acquires full ownership of company

By
Ashley Smart
-
Photo courtesy of Centrisys
Kenosha-based Centrisys is once again 100% owned by one of its original American founders. The company announced Tuesday that USA company leadership has successfully reacquired total ownership of Centrisys from Techcent, a Chinese company. The…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

