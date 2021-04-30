Cedar Community names new CEO

Cedar Community
, a retirement community with campuses in West Bend and Elkhart Lake, has named Nicole Pretre
as its new chief executive officer.Pretre is the fourth CEO in the 70-year history of Cedar Community. Previously, she was vice president of development for Cedar Community and is in her 10th
year working for Cedar Community in administration, business development, marketing and philanthropy. She has been part of the executive leadership team since 2015 and has nearly 20 years of health care and senior living experience.“Nicole’s demonstrated strategic leadership skills, strong local and national network, and innovative talents combined with her extensive education and background, as well as her passion for serving the needs of our community under the guidance of our faith-based mission, made her our top candidate,” said Joe Carlson, chairman of Cedar Community’s board of directors.“I am extremely honored for this opportunity to serve our Cedar Community family of residents and team members in the role of chief executive officer,” Pretre said. “I am privileged to work with compassionate and dedicated team members and volunteers, and I believe we have an exciting future ahead for Cedar Community. I look forward to working to advance our mission of providing life-enhancing relationships, services, and environments for our residents and team members.”Pretre will replace retiring CEO Lynn Olson.“Lynn has been a strong leader during his tenure, guiding Cedar Community through change, and building a solid foundation for a bright future,” said Carlson. “He has also been tireless in serving the needs and ensuring the safety of our residents. Together with our team members, he has led us through the unprecedented risks that COVID-19 created for our residents. We will be forever grateful for the legacy he will leave and his positive impact on so many residents, team members, and families.”The leadership transition will be complete by May 14.