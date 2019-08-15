C&D Technologies to close its Milwaukee plant

Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based C&D Technologies Inc., a manufacturer of power storage and conversion systems, informed state and local officials that it plans to close its manufacturing plant in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood.

The closure of the C&D Technologies plant at 900 E. Keefe Ave. will result in the elimination of 158 jobs.

The company said the employees will be terminated on or after the close of business on Oct. 5.

Some of the company’s employees are represented by the United Steelworkers union, Local #322. Separations will occur according to provisions in the union’s collective bargaining agreement with the company, the notification to the state’s Department of Workforce Development said.

The notification indicated that the company is closing its Milwaukee facility “due to changing business circumstances.” A representative for the company could not be reached for comment.