CBRE economic advisor Spencer Levy to keynote Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference

Spencer Levy, global client strategist and senior economic advisor for Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE, will be the keynote speaker at BizTimes Media's annual Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference on Nov. 17 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.

CBRE is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment company and the largest commercial property development firm in the United States.

In his role with CBRE, Levy focuses on client engagement and public-facing activities, including thought leadership work performed in conjunction with CBRE Research. He also serves as co-chair of the Real Estate Roundtable’s Research Committee. He is frequently quoted in major business publications and appears on business television, including CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, PBS and Fox Business providing insight on the commercial real estate industry. He is also the host of CBRE’s podcast “The Weekly Take.” Levy has 27 years of experience in commercial real estate, including the past 15 at CBRE. In this time, he has served as a lawyer, investment banker, capital markets and senior research leader.

The theme of the Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference is: “Prepare Your Next Move.” The event will provide deep analysis of the commercial real estate landscape and insight to help industry professionals manage current market conditions and position themselves for their next real estate deal or project.

In addition to the keynote address from Levy, the event will feature a panel discussion of local real estate industry experts to discuss how the uncertain economic environment and higher interest rates are impacting the commercial real estate industry and what challenges and opportunities lay ahead. The panelists will include:

The panel discussion will be moderated by Andy Hunt, Vieth director for the Marquette University Center for Real Estate, which is an event partner.

