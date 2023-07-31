Carroll University, Aug Prep partner to offer associate nursing degree program on Milwaukee’s south side

Carroll University is working with St. Augustine Preparatory Academy to offer its associate degree in nursing (ADN) program at the school’s Milwaukee campus.

Initially located at the United Community Center (UCC) campus, the ADN program is moving to the K4-12 non-denominational Christian school due to enrollment growth both in the ADN program and UCC’s charter schools. Due to those emerging space constraints, Carroll, which is based in Waukesha, decided to move the ADN program to Aug Prep, which is located on the Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic south side.

Operating after school hours at Aug Prep, Carroll’s ADN program will serve 24 students per cohort aiming to become RNs in just two years, a university press release states. With the goal of training more nurses to provide culturally competent care, Carroll’s ADN program aims to attract traditionally underrepresented students who live and work in the community.

“Carroll University is committed to delivering our high-quality nursing program within the community, and we are excited to have found Aug Prep as a new partner in that endeavor,” said Cindy Gnadinger, Carroll University’s president. “Aug Prep’s mission and vision perfectly align with Carroll, making this partnership a great fit for both institutions. We are excited to work with Aug Prep to help more people on the south side of Milwaukee enter the high-demand field of nursing, and along the way, introduce Aug Prep students to this meaningful career.”

Opened in 2017, Aug Prep serves more than 1,500 students, predominantly low-income students of color, by focusing on the whole child through academics, faith, arts/athletics, and family support. According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s most recent report card, Aug Prep is the top K-12 school in the state and the highest-rated high school in Milwaukee.

As part of partnership, Carroll will provide two school nurses to serve Aug Prep students during the academic year, as well as allow students interested in a career in nursing to participate in job shadowing and job skill development.

“As an active member of our community, we are happy to welcome Carroll University and its students to our campus as they work to achieve a family-sustaining career in health care,” said Abby Andrietsch, chief executive officer of Aug Prep. “At Aug Prep, our vision is to graduate well-rounded, academically prepared leaders of tomorrow. This is an exciting opportunity for our students and families to gain additional exposure to a future in health care through Carroll University’s outstanding ADN program. We hope many of our students and their families will participate as well, as they grow their future careers.”

Carroll’s ADN program is designed to address the nursing shortage while also increasing workforce diversity in the health care industry. The ADN program is geared to help students quickly transition into the workforce to start a health care career as a highly sought-after registered nurse.