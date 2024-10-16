Car wash, office/retail space development planned at 31 and 165 in Pleasant Prairie

A 12.7-acre, three building development is planned for the southwest corner of Highway 165 and Highway 31 in Pleasant Prairie. The plan includes construction of a Rocket Wash car wash and two commercial buildings, with office or retail space, to the south and west of the existing Kwik Trip store at 10451 72nd Ave. Union

A 12.7-acre, three building development is planned for the southwest corner of Highway 165 and Highway 31 in Pleasant Prairie. The plan includes construction of a Rocket Wash car wash and two commercial buildings, with office or retail space, to the south and west of the existing Kwik Trip store at 10451 72nd Ave. Union Grove-basedis leading the project The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission recently approved the master conceptual plan for the project. Phase one, which is planned for completion in spring of 2025, includes the construction of a 5,500-sqaure-foot Rocket Wash car wash with 30 parking spaces. The car wash anticipates servicing anything between 300 and 1,000 cars a day. Rocket Wash has four other locations in southeastern Wisconsin including two in Kenosha, one in Racine and another in Mount Pleasant. Phase two of the development, which is planned for 2026-27, will include a 12,000-sqaure-foot office/retail building. Tenants have not yet been announced. The final phase will include the construction of a 16,900-square-foot office/retail building.