CapTel cutting 273 jobs in Wisconsin

Madison-based captioned telephone service provider CapTel Inc.
is cutting 273 jobs in Wisconsin following the release of technology that offers customers fully-automated captions for phone calls, according to a notice sent to state and local officials.
The job cuts include positions at offices in both Madison and Milwaukee. The company anticipates laying off 245 employees at the Milwaukee office, which is located at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Most of the eliminated positions in Milwaukee will be captioning assistants, accounting for 204 of the cuts. Those positions will start layoffs on Sept. 20. Another 21 captioning assistant supervisors will also start layoffs in September.
Other positions included in the Milwaukee layoffs include human resource and recruiting roles, schedulers and trainers.
The Madison layoffs cover 28 positions, including 25 captioning assistants.
In its notice to state officials, the company said it is “working with our employees to ensure a smooth transition, and we are providing impacted employees with information regarding unemployment benefits and EAP services.”