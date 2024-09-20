Subscribe
Real Estate

Campbell Construction JC, Inc.

2024 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The Campbell Construction team.
Campbell ConstructionJay Campbell
Last updated

Mukwonago | Founded: 2006
Industry: Construction
Employees: 56 | 2024 projected sales: $70 million

Campbell Construction is a full-service general contractor that provides construction and development services to industrial, corporate, commercial and retail clients across the country.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Jay Campbell, president: “Over the past few years, our company has navigated supply chain disruption by hiring a vice president of procurement, allowing us to primarily procure our materials directly from manufacturers. With his help, we have avoided most supply chain and inflation challenges with each of our projects. In regard to labor markets, we pride ourselves on offering competitive wages and benefits that appeal to new hires and the staff we currently have on board.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Honestly, the most opportunity Campbell Construction has to continue to grow is right here in the southeastern Wisconsin market. We have a great capacity to work locally, and we are excited about the growth our company will have as we build within local communities.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“One thing that we would change about the city of Milwaukee is to eliminate its reputation for segregation. Whether it is division on politics, race or inequality, the city needs to find harmony. Unity in Milwaukee would create cohesion for all who live and work in the city.”

