California pizza chain Mountain Mike’s Pizza expanding into Milwaukee area

Newport Beach, California-based Mountain Mike’s Pizza
is planning three Milwaukee-area restaurants.
The family-style pizza chain, known for its “crispy, curly pepperonis” and 20-inch, “mountain-sized” pizzas, announced this week a pair of three-unit development deals for the Milwaukee and Green Bay areas. These locations will be the first Mountain Mike’s Pizza stores east of the Mississippi River, according to the announcement.
Both the Milwaukee and Green Bay agreements were signed by brothers Jasmeet
and Ranbir Shergill
, who expect to open their first location in Green Bay before the end of the year.
“After nearly 50 years in business, Mountain Mike’s continues to be highly sought after by savvy entrepreneurs looking to launch – or expand – their franchise portfolios with a proven, well-respected pizza concept,” said Jim Metevier
, chief executive officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Now more than ever, we are an attractive opportunity for talented and experienced franchisees like Jasmeet and Ranbir, who reinforce our longstanding reputation as a memorable dining destination for guests celebrating a milestone, gathering with sports teams, raising funds for local organizations or simply sharing a great meal with friends and family.”
The Mountain Mike’s menu features an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, bone-in chicken wings, Mountain Fries, the restaurant's signature "Garlic Not-Knots," a variety of desserts, and a selection of beer and wine.
The company is experiencing record sales and expanding its footprint throughout the United States, including ongoing development in Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Texas, Washington and now Wisconsin. Mountain Mike’s is currently seeking new franchise partners.
[caption id="attachment_588573" align="alignleft" width="300"]
One of the existing Mountain Mike's Pizza locations. Submitted photo.[/caption]
“Following the tremendous success we experienced last year, which included significant expansion in new and existing states, these Wisconsin agreements strengthen our industry standing as a national pizza powerhouse that’s well-positioned for even more growth,” said Chris Britt
, principal owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Anyone who perceives Mountain Mike’s Pizza as a regional player can no longer accept that as reality, especially as we continue to be embraced by entrepreneurs hungry for what we deliver – a winning combination of brand excellence, impressive unit economics, unmatched cuisine and a best-in-class franchise system underpinned by tireless support for our franchisees.”