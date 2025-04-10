Burlington-based Echo Lake Foods to be acquired for $258 million   

Burlington-based Echo Lake Foods
, a family-owned manufacturer of frozen foods, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Ridgeland, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine Foods
.
Cal-Maine plans to purchase Echo Lake Foods for approximately $258 million with cash on hand, according to an announcement from the company. The transaction is expected to close by the end of fiscal 2025.
"We are excited to have the opportunity for Echo Lake Foods to join Cal-Maine Foods and continue to expand our market reach for quality ready-to-eat egg products and breakfast foods," said Kathy Brodhagen
, CEO of Echo Lake Foods. "This business combination will benefit everyone associated with Echo Lake Foods, especially our dedicated employees and valued customers. As the leading producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the nation, Cal-Maine Foods has an excellent reputation with a proven record of success. We are extremely proud to join their team, and we look forward to the significant growth opportunities ahead of us.”
Echo Lake Foods was founded in 1941 and acquired by the Meinerz family in 1981. The company produces, packages, markets and distributes ready-to-eat egg products and breakfast foods, including waffles, pancakes, scrambled eggs, frozen cooked omelets, egg patties, toast and diced eggs.
Echo Lake Foods had annual revenues of approximately $240 million in 2024 with a five-year CAGR of approximately 10%. Echo Lake Foods will operate as a stand-alone company underneath Cal-Maine Foods.
“The addition of Echo Lake Foods will supplement our other ready-to-eat egg product offerings, including hard-cooked eggs for retail, quick service restaurant and other foodservice needs from our expanded MeadowCreek Foods operation, and ready-to-eat egg products including egg wraps, protein pancakes, crepes, and wrap-ups from our joint venture with Crepini Foods LLC," said Sherman Miller
, president and CEO of Cal-Maine Foods. "Importantly, diversifying our product portfolio offers a strong, high-return potential that complements our existing organic growth opportunities."
Cal-Maine Foods produces, packages, markets and distributes fresh shell eggs, along with a variety of ready-to-eat egg products.
The company is currently being investigated by the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice for its egg pricing. The company says it is cooperating with the investigation.
