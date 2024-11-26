Café Zupas location planned in Oconomowoc

Salt Lake City-based Café Zupas plans to add a 3,000-square-foot restaurant to its Wisconsin footprint with a new location at 1686 Old Schoolhouse Road in Oconomowoc, according to city documents.

Oconomowoc’s Plan Commission on Dec. 4 will review plans for the restaurant, which would be located between Qdoba and Firestone Complete Auto Care on the corner of Summit Avenue and Valley Road. Construction would begin in March or April of 2025, according to Edgar Cepuritis, vice president of real estate for Café Zupas.

Lombard, Illinois-based architecture firm Interplan LLC is the designer for the project.

- Advertisement -

The café is expected to open by fall of 2025 and will offer dine-in, pick-up and drive-thru services as well as delivery services through a third-party. Hours for the location will be 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. in conjunction with other Café Zupas locations. The restaurant will hire 40 people, according to city documents.

This location will add to Café Zupas’ other Wisconsin locations in Madison, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, and Pleasant Prairie.

Another location at 17105 West Bluemound Road in Brookfield, formerly Hooters, will open on Dec. 19, Cepuritis said.