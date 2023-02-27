Café proposed for vacant Wauwatosa office building

A group that includes a former Colectivo Coffee Roasters and Alterra Coffee Roasters manager wants to redevelop a long-vacant office building in Wauwatosa into a café and roasting facility.
The two-story, 14,700-square-foot office building is located at 6330 W. North Ave. It is owned by the city, which issued an RFP in 2018 seeking development proposals for the property. In 2019 the city selected a developer that planned to build a new three-story building at the site with apartments and first floor retail space. But those plans never moved forward.
Karen Kurgen, who held a variety of management positions with Colectivo and Alterra (which was rebranded to Colectivo in 2019) from 2001-22, physician Amy Tamburrino, David Tamburrino and Peter Sohnle are the co-owners of Idyll Coffee Roasters, which has submitted plans to the city to convert the 6330 W. North Ave. building into a café and roasting facility.
The Idyll Coffee Roasters operation would have 20 employees in its first year of operation, including 11 full-time and 9 part-time employees, according to the group’s submission to the city.
In addition to coffee, the Idyll Coffee Roasters menu would include bakery, breakfast items and sandwiches.
The café would also feature ready for sale arts created by local artists and craftspeople.
Galbraith Carnahan Architects and Dahlman Construction are working with Idyll Coffee Roasters on the building redevelopment plans.
