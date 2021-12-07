What business lessons did you learn in 2021? BizTimes wants to hear them

The end of the year is often a time for reflection. We take the time to look back on the year that was and draw lessons from our experiences. The past year may not match the unprecedented events of 2020, but it has been full challenges and opportunities for the Milwaukee business community.

BizTimes would like to hear about your lessons learned. Share them using this form and we’ll publish responses through the end of the year.

This is the third year we’ve asked our readers for lessons learned, here are a few of the previous responses to inspire your own reflection:

“Money is a tool. We make money so that we can take care of needs, acquire things and new experiences, and remove pain. We use money to help measure success in business and to help collateralize risky ideas. Make sure it isn’t the goal, though. It’s not the basis of meaning. Businesses exist to generate money and potentially wealth, but they also exist for many other reasons. Don’t let our temporary monetary setbacks make you question your reason and meaning.” – Sarit Singhal of Superior Support Resources in 2020

“Through our leadership training program, I have had a number of a-ha moments. The most important being that leadership within a company is less about implementing a larger strategic plan and more about immediate attention to the myriad of day-to-day challenges. By focusing on addressing daily problems quicker with less confrontational conversations, you have a greater ability to support the long term success of the company. – Gene Guszkowski of AG Architecture in 2019

“We are riding an upswing economically, a ride that has lasted longer than almost all previous upswings. But we should take precautions to ‘put a little something away’ for the inevitable downswing that gravity will command.” – Dan Westrope of Ixonia Bank in 2019.

“Business leaders and owners often face dark and overwhelming issues with running their companies that are difficult for other people to understand. Relying first on your faith, then teaming up with solid advisors and people who you can share your trials and successes with is critically important.” – Matt McCoy of Lanex in 2019.