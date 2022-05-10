Busiest concert season in over 15 years for Henry Maier Festival Park begins this week

The busiest concert season in over 15 years for Henry Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront begins this week with the first of 38 shows scheduled from May through October, including headliner Summerfest shows, at the BMO Harris Pavilion and the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The Henry Maier Festival Park 2022 concert season begins Wednesday with KISS at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

“2022 is shaping up to be an incredible summer at the lakefront at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion, continuing our legacy as a premier destination for outdoor live music,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the operator of Summerfest and Henry Maier Festival Park. “We are thrilled to be bring world class artists to Milwaukee before, during, and after Summerfest. Come early to enjoy all the pre-concert fun and buy your tickets now for a spectacular season of shows.”

In 2019, Milwaukee World Festival entered into a preferred promoter agreement with Madison-based Frank Productions to promote concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion. The agreement gives FPC (Frank Productions Concerts) Live preferred booking rights to all national touring shows at both Henry Maier Festival Park venues, outside of the Summerfest time period. Milwaukee World Festival’s management team continues to promote Summerfest and other events in-house.

”We can’t wait to get this season kicked off on the lakefront,” said Scott Leslie, president of FPC Live. “Our partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has resulted in an incredible lineup that will bring thousands of live music lovers to the lakefront throughout the summer to enjoy downtown and these beautiful venues.”

FPC Live is also working on plans to build an indoor music venue complex near the Summerfest grounds. Those plans have been controversial with some Third Ward residents, and others, raising objections.

Last year, Milwaukee World Festival completed a $51.3 million renovation of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Here’s the list of major concerts for Henry Maier Festival Park this year: