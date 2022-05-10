Busiest concert season in over 15 years for Henry Maier Festival Park begins this week

The busiest concert season in over 15 years for Henry Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront begins this week with the first of 38 shows scheduled from May through October, including headliner Summerfest shows, at the BMO Harris Pavilion and the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
The Henry Maier Festival Park 2022 concert season begins Wednesday with KISS at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
“2022 is shaping up to be an incredible summer at the lakefront at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion, continuing our legacy as a premier destination for outdoor live music,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the operator of Summerfest and Henry Maier Festival Park. “We are thrilled to be bring world class artists to Milwaukee before, during, and after Summerfest. Come early to enjoy all the pre-concert fun and buy your tickets now for a spectacular season of shows.”
In 2019, Milwaukee World Festival entered into a preferred promoter agreement with Madison-based Frank Productions to promote concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion. The agreement gives FPC (Frank Productions Concerts) Live preferred booking rights to all national touring shows at both Henry Maier Festival Park venues, outside of the Summerfest time period. Milwaukee World Festival’s management team continues to promote Summerfest and other events in-house.
”We can’t wait to get this season kicked off on the lakefront,” said Scott Leslie, president of FPC Live. “Our partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has resulted in an incredible lineup that will bring thousands of live music lovers to the lakefront throughout the summer to enjoy downtown and these beautiful venues.”
FPC Live is also working on plans to build an indoor music venue complex near the Summerfest grounds. Those plans have been controversial with some Third Ward residents, and others, raising objections.
Last year, Milwaukee World Festival completed a $51.3 million renovation of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Here’s the list of major concerts for Henry Maier Festival Park this year:
- May 11 KISS, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- May 31, HAIM, BMO Harris Pavilion
- June 2, Primus, BMO Harris Pavilion
- June 3, Phoebe Bridgers, BMO Harris Pavilion
- June 4, AJR, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- June 7, REO Speedwagon & Styx, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- June 17, Rex Orange County, BMO Harris Pavilion
- June 21, Josh Groban, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- June 23, Jason Aldean, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- June 23, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, BMO Harris Pavilion
- June 24, Justin Bieber, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- June 24, Steve Miller Bank, BMO Harris Pavilion
- June 25, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, & Wu-Tang Clan, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- June 25, Ann Wilson of Heart, BMO Harris Pavilion
- June 30, Disturbed & Lamb of God, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- June 30, Anthony Hamilton, BMO Harris Pavilion
- July 1, Machine Gun Kelly, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 1, Stone Temple Pilots, BMO Harris Pavilion
- July 2, Halsey, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 2, KC & The Sunshine Bank, BMO Harris Pavilion
- July 7, Rod Stewart, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 7, John Fogerty, BMO Harris Pavilion
- July 8, Backstreet Boys, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 8, Charli XCX, BMO Harris Pavilion
- July 9, Thomas Rhett, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 9, TBA, BMO Harris Pavilion
- July 10, Santana, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 23, Alanis Morissette, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Aug. 5, Luke Bryan, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Aug. 9, LANY, BMO Harris Pavilion
- Aug. 11, Dirty Heads, BMO Harris Pavilion
- Aug. 13, Maren Morrie, BMO Harris Pavilion
- Aug. 22, Alice in Chains, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Aug. 26, Pitbull, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Aug. 28, Keith Urban, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sept. 9, Jon Pardi, BMO Harris Pavilion
- Sept. 18, Tenacious D, BMO Harris Pavilion
- Oct. 7, Five Finger, Death Punch & Megadeth, American Family Insurance Amphitheater