Burlington in Racine relocates from Regency Mall

Burlington Stores Inc. on Friday opened a new store in Racine.

The 45,000-square-foot structure at 2433 South Green Bay Road relocates the store from its previous location at Regency Mall. The new store is situated across the street from the mall, adjacent to The Home Depot.

As part of the move, Burlington’s Racine location has updated and fresh layout. The store has hired approximately 70 employees.

“We are thrilled to remain in the Racine community, providing local residents with a new shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand-name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of New Jersey-based Burlington Stores.

To mark its grand opening day, Burlington held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Friday morning followed by giveaways and sales. The store on Saturday will have a family day, which includes gift card giveaways, kids’ activities and a DJ.

Burlington Stores operates approximately 720 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico, as well as an e-commerce site. The company as a total of nine stores in Wisconsin.