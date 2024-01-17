Burke Foundation names new executive director

Christopher Due has been named the new executive director of the Milwaukee-based Burke Foundation Inc.

Due has served in multiple roles with the foundation since 2021, most recently as program officer.

“Our board of directors is excited to enter a new era of leadership with Due as the executive director,” said foundation board member, Michele Deubel. “His knowledge, passion for the work and relationships with the community are strong assets that will help the foundation continue its positive impact in the lives of Milwaukee’s young people.”

The Burke Foundation is named in honor of Richard Burke, former chairman of Trek Bicycle Corp., based in Waterloo, Wisconsin. The foundation works to improve education, childhood development and the community.

“The Burke Foundation has helped transform and improve the lives of thousands of young people in the city of Milwaukee,” Due said. “It is an honor to help continue this legacy as we seek to address the dynamic needs of young people and educators here in Milwaukee.”

Prior joining the Burke Foundation, Due worked at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin and Wastecap Resource Solutions in fundraising, programmatic and administrative roles.